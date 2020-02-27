Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prescott C. Rasmussen. View Sign Service Information Requiem Mass 2:00 PM The Church of the Holy Faith 311 E. Palace Ave Santa Fe , NM View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

SCOTT RASMUSSEN DECEMBER 2, 1931 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 Prescott C. Rasmussen, lovingly known as Scotty to his family and Scott to his friends, left this world to join his beloved wife, Nina Hinson Rasmussen, on November 24, 2019. He passed peacefully at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, surrounded by his loved ones. Scott was born on December 2, 1931 in Glen Ridge, New Jersey and spent his childhood in Montclair, New Jersey. After high school, and two years of college with little sense of purpose, he was drafted. He served in the US Army Signal Corps from 1952 to 1954, during the height of the Korean War, as a radio communications instructor. After receiving his honorable discharge from the military, he returned to college with a renewed sense of purpose. He attended Nasson College in Springvale, Maine, studying hard during the year, and spending summers painting bridges and fighting fires in rural Maine, often enjoying the local hard cider in his off hours. He was a bit of a wild child and had many wonderful stories of his adventures during those years. After receiving his Bachelor Degree in 1957, he applied and was accepted to Albany Medical College in Albany, New York. Upon graduation in 1961, he headed west for his internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles, California. After exploring the idea of being a surgeon he decided it was not for him and instead, started what became a 40 year career as a respected pathologist in the greater Los Angeles area. Scott's other passion was music. Scott sang in his church choir since he was a young boy, and played bassoon in high school. Upon his arrival in Los Angeles, he asked a friend which church had the best choral program and promptly joined the parish of St John's Episcopal Church where he had an opportunity to sing much of the great choral repertoire with a first rate choir and conductor. It was also at St. John's that Scott met his beloved Nina when she was hired as the alto soloist. He was immediately smitten by her voice, her beauty, and her zest for life. At the time, she was engaged to someone else, but Scotty wouldn't give up. They were married at St. John's in 1967 and celebrated their 50th Anniversary in Santa Fe in 2017. Scott continued his involvement in choral music after retiring to Santa Fe in 2007 by becoming a major supporter of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale. Scott was also an avid hiker and a member of the Sierra Club's 100 Peaks Club. He climbed well over one hundred peaks in his lifetime and led group hikes for the Sierra Club for years. His favorite vacations were rigorous hikes in the Alps, with nights spent at beautiful backcountry chalets enjoying good beer and good food. Scott also ran, and ran, and ran. He ran at least seven marathons, including Los Angeles, Boston, San Diego, and Seattle, and many 5 and 10Ks, often finishing in the top 10 percent of his age group. Scott had an impish sense of humor, an agile mind, a strong faith in God, and a great love for humanity. We will miss him dearly and will think of him often, up in heaven, happily reunited with his Nina, the love of his life. His Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Church of the Holy Faith, 311 E. Palace Ave, Santa Fe, NM, 87505 with a reception immediately following in Palen Hall. All are welcome. Donations in his honor may be made to the Endowed Hinson-Rasmussen Music Fund at the Church of the Holy Faith or to the Endowment Fund of the Santa Fe Desert Chorale. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

