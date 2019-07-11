PRISCILLA GONZALES Priscilla Gonzales, a longtime resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on July 9, 2019. She is survived by Rosie Gonzales, Sandy Gonzales, Joe Gonzales, Leah Gonzales, BJ CdeBaca, DeWayne Anstey and many Uncle's, Aunt's, nephews, nieces and cousins, A mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am with internment to follow in Tucumcari, NM. Please visit our online guestbook for Priscilla at www.RiversideFunerals.com Arrangements entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe 3232 Cerrillos Road (505) 395-9150
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 12, 2019