THANK YOU FROM THE LOPEZ FAMILY The family of Priscilla Lopez would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for the condolences extended both personal and online, cards, telephone calls, food, flowers and to all our relatives and friends for your attendance, love and support at her services. A special "thank you" to Father Chike and Father Leon for celebrating the Mass; Herman and Bernadette for the Music; to Aaron, Juan, Xavier, Isaiah and Alexandria for Altar Serving; to the Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters for praying the rosary; to Uncle Mariano and family for always being there for our Mother; To Raymond Lucero and Berardinelli Staff for you special care and assistance in planning the services. Thank you everyone for a beautiful farewell for our wonderful Mother. May God Bless you all!

