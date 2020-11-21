PRISCILLA M. BLEA

Aug. 18, 1942 - Nov. 17, 2020



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Priscilla after a long heroic battle with Scleroderma. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family.

Priscilla was born and raised in Silver City, NM. Raised by her parents and grandmother. After graduating high school, she attended college at WNMU and taught business classes predominantly in Santa Fe for over 30 years. She was a trailblazer for her family encouraging secondary education, but most importantly she taught us how to love, have compassion, and perseverance. Her children and grandchildren were her priority and it showed with her sacrifices made for their betterment. Her light weight was deceiving because she loved a good meal. She enjoyed traveling and visits by her friends and loved ones.

Priscilla is survived by her three children Mark Blea, Tracy Martin, Karmella Salazar, their spouses, and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving siblings George Ponylight, Esperanza Hartl, Theresa Torres, and Guadalupe Duarte in addition to many nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to her friends and family who provided meals and company. Thank you to Del Corazon Hospice especially, Judy Huruoa, her hospice nurse who not only cared for her but was her advocate and later a friend. Thank you also to Care Source, who provided the most perfect care providers, Debra Walantas and Ismael Tepapa. Lastly, we would like to extend our love and gratitude to her nephew, Richard Carbajal, who cared for her so patiently and gingerly treating her like a queen in her final months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Shelter. Services and a celebration of her life will be deferred for a later time.







