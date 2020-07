RACHEL I. FISCHER 10 YEAR ANNIVERSARY Until we meet again Those special memories of you will always bring a smile If only I could have you back For just a little while Then we could sit and talk again Just like we used to do, you always meant so very much and always will do too The fact that you're no longer here will always cause pain But you're forever in my heart until we meet again. Love, Your Nephew Raymond Griego



