RADLEE DAVID DAIGLE Radlee David Daigle, 14, passed away on July 5, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home followed directly by an evening burial at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. His parents, grandparents, all of his friends, and his two loving sisters, Lou Lou and Lily, survive Radlee. Use this link to view memorial and send condolences, tributes, stories, and photographs: http://rivera.mykeeper.com/family/RadleeDaigle/ Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 13 to July 15, 2019