Santa Fe New Mexican

RADLEE DAVID DAIGLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RADLEE DAVID DAIGLE.
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Obituary
Send Flowers

RADLEE DAVID DAIGLE Radlee David Daigle, 14, passed away on July 5, 2019 at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His funeral services will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home followed directly by an evening burial at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens. His parents, grandparents, all of his friends, and his two loving sisters, Lou Lou and Lily, survive Radlee. Use this link to view memorial and send condolences, tributes, stories, and photographs: http://rivera.mykeeper.com/family/RadleeDaigle/ Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from July 13 to July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.