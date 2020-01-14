Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rafael "Tico" Guerra. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

RAFAEL TICO GUERRA Rafael "Tico" Guerra of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on January 11, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia. He was born on February 26, 1951. Tico served our country proudly as a Marine during the Vietnam War. He was loved by many people especially his family. His outreach to the community delivering care, concern, and a very faithful message about healing resonated with everyone he met. Tico began his calling as a healer in 1970. He and his wife owned Tico's Health Food Shop from 1986-2015. He helped heal countless people, he never hesitated to share with anyone he met a remedio or two to help with their ailments. Tico also shared his knowledge on Que Suave Radio highlighting "the herb of the day". In 2018, Tico came out of retirement to work at Herb's Etc. so he could continue sharing his passion and knowledge of herbs. Tico also had a passion for Photography. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Babs Breneiser, mother Catherine Darling, mother-in-law Connie Marquez and great- granddaughter Azalea Pi¤a. He leaves behind his beautiful wife of 33 years, Ruby Guerra; his father Jim Guerra (Stella); father-in-law Joe Marquez, stepdad Dick Darling. Children, Alejandra Guerra, Lorenzo Larra¤aga, Melissa Larra¤aga, Nichol Larra¤aga (Mark- Tico's Best Friend). Grandchildren, Nicholette Pi¤a (Daniel), Mario Larra¤aga (Amanda), Marcos Schaumberg (Janelle), Ariana Larra¤aga-Marler, Feliz Larra¤aga, Andre, Aurelia, Angelina, and Reiana Ayers, Great-grandchildren Jordan, Ayana, and Julian Pi¤a, his little "lovie" Alayna Larra¤aga, and Jacob Reta-Perea; brother Noe Guerra (Melissa); sister Tana Flewelling (Tim), Francesca Brogna (Johnny) and Pia Fiore (Victor); Brothers-in-law, Phillip Marquez (Donna), Joey Marquez (Diana) and Jerry Marquez (Cindy); sisters-in-law, Dorothy Shepherd (Steve), Anna Marie Varela (Florencio), Liz Chavez (Miguel), and Lucinda Montoya (Johnny). Tico also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cindy Arbrogast, Maxie Joseph, and Crystal Diaz of Christus St. Vincent for the wonderful care they provided to Tico during his transition. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel of Light, 417 E. Rodeo Rd. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to the in New Mexico, 5911 Jefferson Street NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109. (505) 265-0732 Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

