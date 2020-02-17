DR. RALPH C. WILLIAMS Please visit the website ralphwilliams.com Dr. Ralph C. Williams, 91, passed away peacefully on February 02, 2020. He was a world renowned doctor, professor, and scientist as well as husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His artwork will live on. He is preceded in death by his bride, Mary and his sons, John and Fred. His surviving children, Cathy Williams of Albuquerque, Mike Williams of Austin, Texas and Ann Wall of Overland, Kansas. He will be missed greatly and remembered often. Memorial Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church located at 208 Grant Ave, Santa Fe, NM 87501 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 23, 2020