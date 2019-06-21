RALPH DAVID ORTIZ IV JUNE 05, 1983 - JUNE 14, 2019 Ralph David Ortiz IV, 36, beloved Father, Son, Brother, Grandson, Nephew and Friend passed away on Friday, June 14th in Santa Fe. He is preceded in death by, Paternal Grandfather Raphael G Ortiz, Maternal Grandfather Alfonso R Martinez, Sister Rochelle Gallegos and Cousin Josette Vigil-Rivera. He was born on June 05 1983, in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Ralph David Ortiz III and Elisabeth "Liza" Smith. Please see link for full obituary. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on June 23, 2019