RALPH R. LEYBA HAPPY 79TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN PAPO Ralph R. Leyba, joined our Dear Lord Saturday April 13, 2019. Ralph was a proud United States Marine, skilled musician, and loving human being who set such a high standard of what it meant to be a family grounded man. His band, Los Rancheros Alegres, well known throughout New Mexico, was one of his proudest legacies. His proudest legacy however, was his family. Whether it be a school performance, Friday Night Football Game, half time performance, or double header, you'd find him beaming with pride with a front row seat. He is survived by his other family, Partner of 37 years Mac (Maclovia), children Jackie (George), Fernando (Yvonne), Sheila (Kevin), and Fabian (Miquella). Grandchildren Derreck, whom he helped raise, Brandon, Arrianna. Alexandra, Alicia, Sonya, Karlos, Hailey, and Erik. Great grandchildren Jaiden, Alinah, Ezrah. His Godson, whom he adored, Tim (Donita), his nephew and niece, James (Maria) Leyba and Gloria Vigil. Ralph was a wonderful man that is loved, missed, and will always be cherished. Services pending.

