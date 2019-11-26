RALPH SCOTT SUMMERFIELD Ralph Scott Summerfield, 75 resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on November 20, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1943 in Rockford, Illinois to Louise Garver and Ralph Summerfield. He married Jane Dugan on August 24, 1968 in Villa Grove, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents; Ralph & Louise Summerfield and his brother; Phillip Summerfield. He is survived by his wife; Jane, son; Christopher (Erica) Summerfield, daughter; Shelley Summerfield and two grandsons; Ryan & Shane. Scott retired a Colonel in the United States Air Force after serving 28 years. He was an administrative judge for the state of New Mexico for 13 years. Scott was an Eagle Scout and served in Scouting for 67 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in honor of Scott are being accepted by Troop 57 of Santa Fe, NM. Troop 57 created the Summerfield Leadership Fund to provide partial scholarships to the excellent Boy Scout leadership trainings. Checks can be made out to Troop 57, 2359 Ruta Corta St, Santa Fe, NM 87507. Please include a note referencing your gift to the fund. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rivera Kiva Chapel of Light located at 417 E Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 29, 2019