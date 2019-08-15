RAMON ARCHULETA Ramon Archuleta, 72, resident of Rowe, NM, passed away on August 13, 2019. He was born in Rowe on October 1, 1946 to Teresita and Antonio Archuleta, who precede him in death, as do his brother Daniel Archuleta, sister Claudia Varela, nephew Louie Lopez, niece Sheryll Mae Gonzales, and son-in-law Brian Cabeza de Vaca. He is survived by his daughters Melinda (James) Cabeza de Vaca, Eliza (Jonathon) Casados, and Mona (Curtis) Archuleta; sons Ramon "Ray" (Marilu) Archuleta Jr. and Steven (Eunice) Archuleta; grandchildren Dominic, Janelle, James, Ben, Ashlyn, Elijon, Mila, Ivie, Aria, Calem, Cavin, Cameron, Nubia, and Evani; sisters Betty (Tony) Archuleta, Priscilla Saldana, Avelina (Vince) Martinez, Christina (Dennis) Trujillo, Elizabeth (Danny) Rougemont, Carol (Magin) Valencia, Martha (Curtis) Stinett, Margaret Griego, and Rose (Larry) Petry; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Ramon was a backhoe operator his whole life, and he also worked for B&A and PNM. He loved the casino and his lucky 7's. His furry companion ZayLee was always by his side. He loved horses and going to the racetrack, and he also loved basketball. A public visitation will take place Monday, August 19, 2019 at 6:00pm, followed by a Rosary at 7:00pm, at Sagrada Familia Catholic Chuch in Rowe, NM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Sagrada Familia, with interment immediately following at 11:30am at Rowe Cemetery in Rowe, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Aug. 16, 2019