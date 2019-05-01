Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon (Tules) Sena. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAMON (TULES) SENA Ramon (Tules) Sena, grandson of Dona Tules, passed away on January 30, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents Ramon (Tules) and Sofia Sena. Survived by his wife, Patsy (Trujillo) Sena, his children, Monica (Sena) O'Hara, Edward, and Ramon Sena, also his four grandchildren. Ray graduated from Santa Fe High Scholl in 1954. He served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958. He retired from Rockwell in 1984. He resided in Santa Fe and Palm Springs; dedicating his time for 15 years teaching tennis with the SF Children's Tennis Program and Palm Springs Tennis Program. Services will be held at St. John's Catholic Church at 10:15 AM on May 14, 2019. Interment will be at the National Cemetery. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 12, 2019

