RAMONA ARAGON Ramona Aragon, 86, longtime resident of El Paso, Texas, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born April 28, 1933 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Alejandro Aragon. She is survived by her children Amy Lara (Jesus), Debbie Quimiro (Humberto), Chris Aragon, Sandra Cervantes (Agustin), Thaddeus Aragon (Julie), Michael Aragon (Lily), and Anthony Aragon (Linda), 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Cecilia Ortiz, Corine Romero, and Lucy Martinez. Ramona loved to work on her house and garden, and she loved to travel with her daughters. She was a devout member of Blessed Sacrament Church in El Paso, Texas. The Rosary will be prayed for Ramona on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Rivera Family Funeral Home at 417 E. Rodeo Rd. Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church, 11 College Ave. Burial will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery following the mass. We love you and will miss you very much, our precious mother. We entrust you to our loving God. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on July 31, 2019