RAMONA SISNEROS AUGUST 22, 1935 ~ MARCH 30, 2019 Ramona Sisneros 83, a resident of Santa Fe, NM went to her eternal resting place on Saturday, April 30th, 2019. She was an amazing daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She is preceded in death by her father Juan, mother Isabel, husband Jose, son Charles, brother Jackie, sisters Dolores, Lela and Rosa. She is survived by her daughters Christine (Leroy), Geri, Cynthia. Sons Patrick, Richard, Tommy (Patricia), Andrew, Gary and Joseph. 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister Jenny, brothers Frank and Anthony, including many nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at Rivera Family Funeral Home located at 417 E. Rodeo Road, Santa Fe, NM. Catholic Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Santuario in Santa Fe, NM, followed by Interment at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Pallbearers will be Martin, Adam, Isaiah, Larry James Jr., Fabian and John Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers Antonio, Charles and Matt. We would like to thank Hospice for the care and comfort you gave our mother. Ramona will live forever in our hearts and memories as love never dies. We are eternally grateful for the gift you were in our lives. Rest in peace MOM.
