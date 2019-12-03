Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall David Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RANDALL DAVID MOORE 2/1/1954 - 11/3/2019 Randall David Moore was born in West Memphis AR, the second of four sons born of Albert and Sara Moore. He graduated from West Memphis HS in 1972. He ended up in Taos, NM in 1977 and took up residence at the famed Mabel-Dodge commune where he began to pursue his lifelong passion of Silversmithing. He continued to hone his craft all his life. Moore moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1979, eventually setting up shop on Palace Avenue. Moore became a very skilled and extremely prolific Silversmith whose works have sold both internationally and locally. His works in sterling silver and gold have been worn by famous actors, athletes and politicians since the 1990s and are prized among connoisseurs of fine, contemporary, southwestern-style jewelry. He had a deep love of classical architecture, art, history, travel, language, and culture. He was a vital, vibrant, productive and unique member of the Santa Fe community and will be sorely missed. He is preceded by his father Albert and survived by his mother Sara, brothers, Jim, Michael and Brian, wife Jane, son David and dozens of friends and relatives across the country. A memorial service will be held at the Randall Davey Audubon Center in Santa Fe on December 7, at noon.

