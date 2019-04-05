Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Ford Price. View Sign

RANDALL FORD PRICE Randall Ford Price -"RP" - passed from this life on March 26, 2019, at his residence in Galveston, Texas, after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. Randy was born on May 13, 1948, to John and Darlene Price. He was a 1966 graduate of Arkansas High School and attended Southern State College. Randy retired from Sherwin Williams in 2008 after 25 years of service. He began his second career as a court bailiff in Santa Fe, New Mexico, working with Judge Raymond Ortiz, whom he was especially fond of. Randy developed many great friendships at both jobs. Randy loved the outdoors, whether he was combing the beaches of Galveston or hiking the quiet mountains near Santa Fe. He enjoyed camping with his beloved dog Waukiza. He was also an avid golfer and always looked forward to playing for the Texas/New Mexico trophies at the golf outings with the "Old Gang". Randy was preceded in death by his parents, John and Darlene Price, by his sister Linda Price Dreibelbeis, and by his son Sean Christopher Price. He is survived by his son Todd Price and wife, Heather, of Oak Harbor, WA, and his son Spencer Price and wife, Misty, of Texarkana, AR. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Christopher Price of Russellville, AR; Hailey Price and Aimee Price of Oak Harbor, WA; and Adrianna Price of Texarkana, AR. Also left behind to cherish his memory is his love and long-time companion, Linda Landrum of Tiki Island, TX. A private Celebration of Life will be held with his family and close friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ( ) or to M.D. Anderson ( gifts.mdanderson.org ) in Randy's honor would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be sent to: S.B. Price, 2311 Garland Ave., Texarkana, AR 71954; H.T. Price, 1137 Ranier Circle, Oak Harbor, WA 98277; Linda Landrum, 500 Tiki Drive, #201, Tiki Island, TX 77554. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 7, 2019

