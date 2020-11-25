RANDALL WILLIAM CHILDRESS



Randall William Childress, 70, of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on November 14, 2020. Randall was born to Charion and William Childress on June 11, 1950 in Dayton, OH.

Randy loved to laugh with his family and friends, travel, literature, baseball, the beach, and riding the waves.

Randy graduated from Ohio State University and received his Juris Doctor Degree from the University of San Diego. He was a Utility Lawyer for San Diego Gas and Electric and Portland General Electric and served as a Deputy Attorney General for the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General from 1987 to 1990. In private practice, as The Law Firm of Randall W. Childress, PC, Randy represented El Paso Electric Company until his retirement in 2016.

Randy is survived by his brother, Richard W. Childress of San Francisco, CA and is mourned by the many friends and colleagues whose lives he touched with his luminosity. His cremains will be interred in the family burial plot in Ohio.







