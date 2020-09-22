RANDY J. MELCHOR Randy J. Melchor, age 59, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 with the love and presence of his family surrounding him. Born on December 31, 1960 in Oakland, California, making him an avid Raider fan. He was preceded in death by his father, Monico; grandparents, Pascual and Francisquita Baca, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Survived by his daughters, Monica and Mia; mother Florencia; brothers and sisters, Dolores Baca, Luis (Carol), Pat Martinez, (Manny), Debbie Gonzales, (Jose), Andrew (Kristen); nephew, Matthew, niece, Allyson, (Endri); great nephews, Markus, Lukas, and Nico; great niece (his little ting) Kylee; granddaughters, Hailey and Leilani Montoya. Randy learned his hard work ethics from his father which he did until his illness no longer allowed. He also learned the art of making the best tamales on Christmas Eve, a long family tradition from him, he was a gifted craftsman from intricate wood carvings to custom home construction, a multitalented musician who performed with many local musicians. Randy will be greatly missed by all who knew him, may he rest in peace in the loving arms of our lord and savior Jesus Christ. Randy's pallbearers will be Ben Sanchez and Neil Jones; honorary pallbearers, Manny Martinez, and Jose Gonzales. Rosary will be recited at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church at 1301 Osage Ave. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Friday September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with a mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Cerrillos Catholic Cemetery in Cerrillos, NM. Seating will be limited due to Covid-19 and masks are required. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com