RANDY JOE HERNANDEZ Randy Joe Hernandez, 41, of Santa Fe, New Mexico passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Andy and Regina Hernandez. He is survived by his children, Andres, Bella and Tatum; sisters, Suzette Marie Hernandez and Tania Hernandez; niece, August Rain Berry; nephews, Bradley Trujillo and Elijah Berry; and Lindsay Olds, mother of his children. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church located at 511 Alicia Street, Santa Fe, NM. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 13, 2019