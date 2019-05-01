RAUL I. ORTIZ RAUL I. ORTIZ, 71, a resident of Truchas, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Perfecta, father, Ignacio and his brother Tony Lucero. Raul will be lovingly remembered for his beautiful music and talent and his dedication to his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Elena; children, Lorayn and partner Richard, Lawrence and partner Lara, Leonard and wife Desiree, Lisa; step-daughter, Melissa Lopez, step-son, John Herrera; brothers, Vincent and wife Dorothy, Larry, Orlando and wife Linda, Rumaldo; sisters, Angela Ortiz, Della Lopez, Vivian Maestas and husband Clovis, Margie Carrell and Fabiola Ortiz, 14 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews and relatives and friends. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Chimayo, with a Reception to follow at the Parish Hall. The family of Raul I. Ortiz has entrusted the care of their loved one to the DeVargas Funeral Home & Crematory of the Espanola Valley. 505-747-7477-www.devargasfuneral.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 3, 2019