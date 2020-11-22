SAM RAY
1935-2020
Sam Ray Sr., a native New Mexican and a United States Army Veteran. He was actively involved in civil and public services as well as a lobbyist in the state of New Mexico.
Sam is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Ray and Annie Grenko Ray; and brother, Frank. He is survived by his children, Sam Jr., Tony, Matejka; six grandchildren and four great-grandsons.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505)864-4448, where an online guest register and full obituary are available at noblin.com
