Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032

DR. RAYMOND ANAYA

DR. RAYMOND ANAYA Dr. Raymond Anaya, DDS., 56 - A resident of Santa Fe passed away on April 18, 2019. He was born on September 20, 1962 in Santa Fe. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Abel and Mary Anaya, Fidel and Fidelita Martinez. Mr. Anaya is survived by his parents: Bob and Marcella Anaya of Santa Fe; brothers: Rick Anaya and (Cindy); Bob Anaya, Jr. and Marlene; nephews and niece: Steven Anaya, Brandon Anaya, Christian Anaya and Ariana Anaya; long-time companion, Christina. Raymond was a graduate of Santa Fe High School class of 1980. He attended UNM and the University of Missouri where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1989. Raymond then came home to Santa Fe to serve his community for the next thirty years. The first 10 years was with La Familia Medical Center Catholic Clinic, and the following 20 years in private practice until his retirement on December of 2018. Raymond volunteered his dental services at Villa Therese for over a decade and also sponsored teams for annual memorial golf tournaments in honor of his friends Fidel Gutierrez and Charles S. Pacheco. Serving as pallbearers will be: James Gonzales, Brian Huffhines, Dr. Ron Trujillo, Chris Garcia, Phil Andrews, Dr. Ron Press, Dr. Art Montoya and John Montoya. A rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. John's Church with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santa Fe Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032





