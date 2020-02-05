IN LOVING MEMORY OF RAYMOND DAVID PACHECO 1967 - 2017 Ray had such a loving nature and a big heart. Those who met him felt his kindness and generosity immediately. We know he is not suffering but resting peacefully. His weary hours and his days of pain are gone. There will always be a vacant place in our family that nothing can fill. Not a day passes that we don't think of you, Ray. We love you very much. We miss you and always will. Thank you for the wonderful memories you left us. Until we see each other again... Ida S. Pacheco and Family, Los Alamos, NM
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 7, 2020