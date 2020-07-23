RAYMOND L. NICHOLS, JR. Raymond L. Nichols, Jr., 92, born in Beverly, MA, August 8, 1927, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, in Roanoke, VA. Left to mourn his passing are his dearly beloved daughters and their families; Dana (Michael) Shaheen, Alexandra and Michael, Jr., of Milford, CT; and Jacqueline (Greg) Alligood, of Takoma Park, MD, Rachel of Charlotte, NC, and Kent of Washington, NC, as well as his sister, Brenda (Don) Ainley, of Tucson, AZ, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mauriene, brothers Warren ("Nick") and Kent, sister Jessie ("Jay"), and his long-time partner, Nancy. After graduation from Swampscott High School in Massachusetts he enlisted in the US Navy where he served until the end of World War II, then took advantage of the GI Bill to attend and graduate from the University of Colorado, Boulder, with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Hired straight from college by Western Electric Co. (eventually to become AT&T), he had a long and interesting career which took him many places, including several cities in the US, Alaska, and even to faraway Kwajelein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Retiring in 1988, Ray returned to the southwest, settling in Santa Fe, NM, where he joined and embraced the community of Eldorado. Ever civic minded, early-on he served on the local volunteer fire department. He developed a keen interest in water preservation in the southwest, and in 1997 was elected president of the local Water District, where he served honorably and productively for eight years, accomplishing many difficult goals for the Water District which he modestly attributed to the members of the board. Relocating with Nancy to a retirement home in Roanoke, VA, he served the residents there by running a tiny non-profit "store" for their convenience, and repairing wheelchairs and walkers, at no cost, of course. His beloved Nancy passed away in 2018. Ray was an intelligent, kind, humble, and gentle man with a sharp wit and a keen sense of humor, liked by everyone and adored by his family. In his younger years he played hockey, skied, and played tennis. In later years he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge and a good game of pool. He was also a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox and a whiz at Scrabble. He leaves a lasting legacy of love to his family and friends and will be forever missed by us all.



