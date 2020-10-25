1/1
Rea Glenna Christensen
1938 - 2020
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Christensen. She is survived by her three children, sons Chris (Felisha) Rea and Zane Rea both of Santa Fe and daughter Cydney (Dan) Spear of Knoxville, TN; five grandsons, Christopher, Gabriel, Timothy Rea of Santa Fe and Graysen and Gage Spear of Knoxville; 3 great-grandchildren, one sister and three brothers, several nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
Glenna was born on April 3, 1938 in Moroni, UT where she grew up. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Technology from Utah State University. After, she took a job in Denver, CO and then moved to New Mexico. She worked at St. Vincent's Hospital in Santa Fe for 35+ years.
Services will be in the spring, in Moroni, UT. In honor of her memory, Glenna would have loved if you would have a glass of lemonade and share a good joke.

GLENNA CHRISTENSEN REA

Glenna Christensen Rea, 82, of Santa Fe passed away on October 17, 2020.
Rivera Family Funerals
and Cremations
417 East Rodeo Rd.
Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: (505) 989-7032
riverafamilyfuneralhome.com




Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
