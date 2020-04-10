Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REBECCA LOU FRENKEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REBECCA LOU FRENKEL Rebecca Lou Frenkel, passed away at home in Santa Fe on Friday April 3, 2020. Rebecca was born in Kansas to David and Avis Reece in 1932 and went on to nursing school at the University of Kansas where she met and married Dr. Jacob Frenkel in 1954. They were married for 59 years until Jacob's passing in 2013. In Kansas City, Rebecca was a longtime civic activist, practiced nursing, earned a degree in child psychology, and was the first woman to earn a seat on the school board. The couple moved to Santa Fe 30 years ago where they enjoyed the people, arts, music, natural beauty, and culture of the city and surrounding areas. Rebecca worked in home health care in both Kansas City and Santa Fe. She was always a doer and someone who could be counted on, as many learned when she served as president of the League of Women Voters in Santa Fe. Rebecca enjoyed her friends and family as well as living abroad in Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Germany. She had a big heart and was devoted to her community and to doing her part to make the world a better place. She met that task with strength, determination, and humor. Rebecca was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She raised 3 children; Dr. Lisa Frenkel, Linda Bedell and Carl Frenkel and 6 wonderful grandchildren, who will miss spending birthdays and holidays in her welcoming home. She is also survived by her brother David Reece and sister Rosemary Pasley and their families. The family would like to thank all those who participated in her care including neighbors, dedicated caregivers, Ambercare Hospice, and especially Mayra Teran for her years of love and support.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Apr. 12, 2020

