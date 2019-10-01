Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REBECCA PARSONS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REBECCA PARSONS Rebecca Mason Parsons, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, died September 19, 2019, surrounded by family at her home in Santa Fe. She lived a full life of 80 years steeped in creativity, cultivating practices in art, music, and philosophy that fed her love of beauty and her deep interest in diverse cultures and traditions. Rebecca was born on June 24, 1939, to Ferne and Bruce Mason of Houston, Texas. By 3, she was molding and coiling cups, saucers, animals, and storybook figures from clay, a prelude to her later life as a ceramicist. After graduating Houston's Lamar High School, she studied philosophy at the University of Colorado at Boulder. There, too, she apprenticed with the famed ceramicist Betty Woodman. She also met and married Jack Parsons, with whom she would share 60 adventurous years and raise two sons, Alexander and Christopher. After earning her bachelor's degree in philosophy, Rebecca studied art at The New School in New York City and worked as a writer at Collier's Encyclopedia. Her pottery education continued in London in the Sixties as she attended the Sir John Cass School of Art. She trained in the centuries-old techniques of hand-thrown pottery making, employing the potter's wheel to create pieces that emphasize precision in form. In 1969, following the family's move to Taos and then Santa Fe, Rebecca honed her skills as a ceramicist while also working for the exhibitions division of the Museum of New Mexico. In 1975, Rebecca established Southwestern Light, an architectural light fixture business featuring her signature hand-thrown wall sconces and hanging lights. The enterprise was launched when a local architect approached Rebecca with the challenge of incorporating pottery as an architectural element of the then-new Inn at Loretto. Five hundred clay light fixtures later, Rebecca had created a definitive new expression in decorative lighting and design evoking the Southwestern ambience of earth and light. Her fusing of clay form and function would become internationally known as a visual hallmark of Santa Fe Style architecture and design. Rebecca's artistry was the heart of Southwestern Light for over 40 years. She also traveled extensively in Southeast Asia, Bali, and India, where she became enamored of the Buddha statuary ever-present in each locale. Back in Santa Fe, she began hand-building her own Buddha sculptures. Each unique work embodies the calm repose of the Buddha in meditation. Each also radiates Rebecca's artistic mastery, deep strength, and generous spirit. In addition to her artistic legacy, Rebecca leaves behind a close circle of family and friends who will miss her passionate individualism, her lyrical laughter, her abundant love. She is survived by Jack, her husband of 58 years; her son Alexander and his wife, Aimee Blanchard Parsons, and their three children, Vivienne Elise, Lila Ren‚e, and Graham Alexander, all of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; her son Christopher of Denver, Colorado; and her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Rufus Lund of Guemes Island, Washington. Contributions in Rebecca's memory may be made to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter.

