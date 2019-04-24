Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca R. Castellano. View Sign Service Information Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-984-8600 Send Flowers Obituary

REBECCA R. CASTELLANO 1919 - 2019 Rebecca R. Castellano, 99 Lifelong Resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and loved "Tia" went peacefully in her sleep to be reunited with the Love of her Life, Jose Cruz Castellano, Sr. surrounded by her family. She was blessed to have been called home on Good Friday, as this day was sacred and special to her, being the caretaker of her family heirloom, "The Sangre De Cristo", passed down from many generations. Rebecca was born to Luis and Carmelita Romero in Santa Fe, NM. She married the Love of her life, Jose Cruz Castellano, Sr. in 1938 and they raised their family together in Santa Fe until his death, 1994. Rebecca was a lifelong member of the Sagrada Familia Society. Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Cruz Castellano Sr., her daughter, Dolores Ortiz, and husband Anselmo, son, Jerome Castellano, and wife Beth, son Joe Castellano, Jr. and 2 grandchildren, Rick Castellano and Jennifer Busch. Rebecca is survived by sons, Richard Castellano, Jake Castellano, wife Theresa, Bruno Castellano, wife Angelina. Grandchildren, Carl Ortiz, Ruth Ann Platt, (Byron), Nicole McCormack, (Jack), Keith Castellano, Camille Hancock, (Chris), Evelyn Escamilla, (John) Monica Castellano, (Elena), Helen Anderson, (Beau), Maurio Castellano & Matteo Castellano, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Rebecca, "Grandma Becky" was loved and cherished by ALL! A rosary will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 6:00p.m. at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe, NM. A Funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Agua Fria Street. Interment will follow at 12:45p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at:

REBECCA R. CASTELLANO 1919 - 2019 Rebecca R. Castellano, 99 Lifelong Resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and loved "Tia" went peacefully in her sleep to be reunited with the Love of her Life, Jose Cruz Castellano, Sr. surrounded by her family. She was blessed to have been called home on Good Friday, as this day was sacred and special to her, being the caretaker of her family heirloom, "The Sangre De Cristo", passed down from many generations. Rebecca was born to Luis and Carmelita Romero in Santa Fe, NM. She married the Love of her life, Jose Cruz Castellano, Sr. in 1938 and they raised their family together in Santa Fe until his death, 1994. Rebecca was a lifelong member of the Sagrada Familia Society. Rebecca is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Cruz Castellano Sr., her daughter, Dolores Ortiz, and husband Anselmo, son, Jerome Castellano, and wife Beth, son Joe Castellano, Jr. and 2 grandchildren, Rick Castellano and Jennifer Busch. Rebecca is survived by sons, Richard Castellano, Jake Castellano, wife Theresa, Bruno Castellano, wife Angelina. Grandchildren, Carl Ortiz, Ruth Ann Platt, (Byron), Nicole McCormack, (Jack), Keith Castellano, Camille Hancock, (Chris), Evelyn Escamilla, (John) Monica Castellano, (Elena), Helen Anderson, (Beau), Maurio Castellano & Matteo Castellano, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Rebecca, "Grandma Becky" was loved and cherished by ALL! A rosary will be held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at 6:00p.m. at Berardinelli Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe, NM. A Funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Agua Fria Street. Interment will follow at 12:45p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. "Celebrating 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Santa Fe New Mexican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close