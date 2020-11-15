FLANAGAN, EUGENE P. COLONEL, RETIRED US ARMY
FLANAGAN, Eugene P. Colonel, Retired US Army, 91, formerly of Falls Church, VA, died at his home in Canal Winchester, OH. Born June 20, 1929 in Boston, MA. He was the son of the late Colonel Francis M. Flanagan and Patience L. (Coes) Flanagan of Peabody, MA, and the husband of 32 years to Kathryn Constance (Kane) Flanagan of Lawrence, MA who predeceased him in 1985; and the husband of 25 years to Naheed (Ostrander) Flanagan of Washington, DC who predeceased him in 2012. Eugene is survived by Dr. Eugene P. Flanagan, Jr. and his wife Angela of Arlington, TX; John J. Flanagan and his wife Barbara of Broomfield, CO; Daniel C. Flanagan and partner Cynthia Halfar of Chicago, IL; Laura (Flanagan) Bowen of Columbus, OH; Mary Flanagan and her husband Robert Archacki of Austin, TX; Joan (Flanagan) McArthur and her husband Steven of Sausalito, CA, and stepson, Mustafa Ostrander and his wife, Katie (Blizter) of Golden, CO. Eugene leaves behind 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Eugene was predeceased by sons Francis M. Flanagan and William E. Flanagan, brothers Robert Flanagan, Francis Flanagan and Arthur Flanagan, and by his sisters Elizabeth South, Patience Soper, and Joan Goad.
Eugene was a graduate of Peabody High School, MS, attended Sullivan School in Washington, DC and received a congressional appointment to the US Military Academy at West Point. He was a career military officer. He served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and the Iran conflict. He pursued teaching middle school science as a second career.
Funeral Services were held in Columbus, OH and burial with honors will be at Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.