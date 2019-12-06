REX CORCORAN, JR. Rex Corcoran, Jr., passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Rex was an amazing person, with a heart of gold who will be missed by all that knew him. Rex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Presley and Sarah Schmitt. Rex is survived by his mother, Susie Schmitt and step-father Rudy Boll; his two children, Jasmine (14) and Jacob (7), and stepdaughter Juliana (12); longtime girlfriend Emily; father Rex, Sr., and grandmother Tina. He also leaves behind 3 sisters, Candace Quintana and husband Frankie Sr., Sarah Corcoran and Fiance Lucas, and Jayme Espinosa and husband Jonathan; nephews Dominic, Frankie, Dion, Anthony, Diego, Julian, and London; nieces Amerette, Leah, and Paris. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel, 417 E Rodeo Rd, Santa Fe. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019