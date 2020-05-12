REX CORCORAN JR. JULY 8, 1985 - NOVEMBER 13, 2019 6 MONTH ANNIVERSARY You gave no one a last farewell, nor ever said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we will miss you, a million times we will cry. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you home. We will meet again someday we know in a better place. We thank God he made you our son, brother, dad while you were here on Earth. Loved beyond words. Missed beyond measure. Always and forever in our hearts. We Love you! ~ Mom, Rudy, Corcoran, Quintana, Dimas, and Espinosa Families. We are still getting signatures for our petition. If you want to sign, please visit our Facebook group Justice for Rex & Carmela or email justice4rexandcarmela@gmail.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on May 13, 2020