Rex Corcoran Jr.
REX CORCORAN JR.
One Year Anniversary
07/08/1985 - 11/13/2019
Don't remember me with sadness,
Don't remember me with tears,
Remember all the laughter,
We've shared throughout the years.
Now I am contented
That my life it was worthwhile,
Knowing that I passed along the way
I made somebody smile.
When you are walking down the street
And you've got me on your mind,
I'm walking in your footsteps
Only half a step behind.
So please don't be unhappy
Just because I'm with you
Each morning, noon, and night.

Rex, you are truly loved and missed every day!
Love You, Mom, Rudy, Jasmine, Jacob, Candice and Family, Sarah and Family, and Jayme and Family



Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 13, 2020.
