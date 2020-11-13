REX CORCORAN JR.

One Year Anniversary

07/08/1985 - 11/13/2019

Don't remember me with sadness,

Don't remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter,

We've shared throughout the years.

Now I am contented

That my life it was worthwhile,

Knowing that I passed along the way

I made somebody smile.

When you are walking down the street

And you've got me on your mind,

I'm walking in your footsteps

Only half a step behind.

So please don't be unhappy

Just because I'm with you

Each morning, noon, and night.



Rex, you are truly loved and missed every day!

Love You, Mom, Rudy, Jasmine, Jacob, Candice and Family, Sarah and Family, and Jayme and Family







