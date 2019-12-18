Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REX JON GIVENS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

REX JON GIVENS BORN DECEMBER 6, 1941 DIED NOVEMBER 28, 2019 Rex was born on December 6, 1941 in Lawton, Oklahoma to DA & Jo Givens. Rex graduated from Lawton High School in 1959 and continued his studies at the University of Oklahoma. After graduation from law school, Rex served in Korea in the Army JAG Corp. Upon leaving the service, Rex taught business law at Cameron University; practiced as an attorney with the Oklahoma law firm of Newcombe and Redman; and served as a federal magistrate judge in Lawton in the early 1970s. Rex was a life-long Democrat and was always active in progressive political causes. He served as Lawton City Councilman for several years and worked as campaign manager for US Representative Dave McCurdy from Oklahoma's 4th Congressional District, later joining his staff in Washington, D.C. Rex was a great cook and entertainer and opened a restaurant when he later moved to Crested Butte, Colorado. Among Rex's many later accomplishments was the founding of the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority; and assuming the role of Director of Development for the Museum of the Great Plains in Lawton. Rex retired to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 2012, where he served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Fe Mountain Center and Friendship Club and continued to pursue his many interests in painting, cooking, gardening, and travel. Rex is survived by a brother, Dee Givens and a sister in law, Bab Givens of Tyler, Texas; two nieces, Janis (Givens) Ferguson-Craig of Lawton, OK and Dena (Givens) Gregorio of Rockwall, TX; 3 great nieces and a nephew; and his many devoted friends. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 22, 2019

