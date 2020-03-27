REYES (RICK) M. MONTOYA Born in Santa Fe May 1, 1942 died on March 21, 2020. He is survived by his son, Reyes Bryan Montoya and daughter, Brenda Montoya and many friends and colleagues. Rick retired from the Santa Fe Police Department after 20 years of service, starting with the rank of Patrolman attaining the rank of Assistant Chief of Police prior to retirement. He was a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA. He was well liked by his colleagues and many friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date in his honor. "Serving families for over 50 years" Berardinelli Family Funeral Service 1399 Luisa Street Santa Fe, NM 87505 (505) 984-8600 Please sign our guestbook for the family at: www.berardinellifuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Mar. 29, 2020