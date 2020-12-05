REYMUNDO J. ROMERO



Reymundo J. Romero, 88, lifelong resident of Santa Fe died peacefully November 29, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mercedes; sister, Consuelo Gonzales; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Romero of Santa Fe; daughters, Diane Mattern (Jeff) of Elko, NV; Loretta (Melvin Roybal) of Vadito, NM; sons, Pat (Judy) of Santa Fe; and J.R. of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Alisha, David, and Daniel Romero of Santa Fe; Marina Mattern of Elko, NV; Kevin Romero of Chicago, IL; Alexis Romero of St. George, UT; Larissa Padilla of Santa Fe; two great-granddaughters, Jay'la Hayes, and Paisley Mascarenas of Santa Fe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Loretita Romero; brother, Juan Romero; and sisters, Maida Gonzales, and Mary Trujillo.

Reymundo was a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in the Korean War (1951-1954) aboard the USS Iowa. He retired in 1994 from the State Highway Department having previously worked as a purchasing agent for the City of Santa Fe, and a salesman for General Tire Service and Southwest Distributing Co.

He was an active member of the BPOE, America Legion, VFW, USS Iowa Association, and Chuck Wagon Trail Riders Assoc. and previously managed the American Legion baseball team. He was an avid outdoorsman; hunting, fishing, camping, and horseback riding. He was an accomplished craftsman who found joy in creating in his workshop. Most importantly, he was a dedicated family man and was loved by all who knew him.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Hancock, Joe Schutz, Donald Roybal, and Antonio Ortega Pallbearers: David Romero, Daniel Romero, Kevin Romero, Bob Ortiz, Steve Romero, and Jay Mitchell

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private with a celebration of life to take place at a later date.







