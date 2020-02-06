Santa Fe New Mexican

Reynaldo Reyes Valencia Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reynaldo Reyes Valencia Sr..
Service Information
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM
87505
(505)-989-7032
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Pecos, NM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Pecos, NM
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

REYNALDO REYES VALENCIA SR. Reynaldo Reyes Valencia Sr., passed away on February 3, 2020. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. with Interment taking place at Lower Colonias Cemetery in San Miguel, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.