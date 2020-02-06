REYNALDO REYES VALENCIA SR. Reynaldo Reyes Valencia Sr., passed away on February 3, 2020. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Pecos, NM followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. with Interment taking place at Lower Colonias Cemetery in San Miguel, NM. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 11, 2020