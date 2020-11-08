LYDIA J. REYNOLDS
OCTOBER 25, 2020
Lydia J. Reynolds, age 88, a resident of Santa Fe, died unexpectedly of natural causes on October 25, 2020.
Lydia was born to George L. Clark, a WWI Veteran, and Mildred MacNulty Clark in Joplin, Missouri in 1932. She grew up in Silver Spring and Annapolis, Maryland. In 1951 her family made the decision to move west for her father's health. Her parents chose Colorado while she moved to Albuquerque and began taking classes at UNM. She married a classmate, John Leonhard, but became a widow at age 21 when he was killed in the Korean War.
Happily, in 1955 she met Wayne Reynolds when their mothers played matchmaker. They were married for 54 years until he died in 2009. Their four children were born and raised in Albuquerque. When Wayne went back to school for his MBA, Lydia began working at UNM and stayed for 27 years. Career highlights included key administrative support roles to the dean of the medical school and the director of the cancer center, and serving as the coordinator of Popejoy Hall for the remainder of her UNM career. Sailing became a passion during this time with happy weekends on NM lakes. Lydia hosted many a birthday and holiday party with delicious finesse. She was one of the original supermoms, holding down the busy fort at home while adding exceptional value in the workplace.
When she and Wayne "retired", they bought an RV and explored the Four Corners area where they often lived and were employed in phenomenal places like Coral Pink Sand Dunes, Winding River, and Bosque Del Apache. Lydia did everything from running chuck wagon barbecues to office management to promoting bird festivals, even to driving a large tractor to bump corn at the bird refuge! In 1998, their children prevailed upon them to stop roving and settle down to a house in Santa Fe. There Lydia, a Master Gardener, continued her love of gardening and made beautiful things grow. She played bridge with friends, spoiled a couple of special pet dogs, and continued her bent for lifelong learning taking classes at the Community College and RENESAN. She then worked as office manager for RENESAN until she finally retired again in 2010. Lydia joined the congregation of the Unitarian Universalist Santa Fe embracing their outreach and positive world view. She loved music, especially live, and rejoiced in every opportunity to hear it. Lydia read extensively and with eclectic taste, later becoming devoted to her book club and the friendships she made therein. She also loved her regular Coffee Klatch get-togethers and Cochiti swim sessions with buddies. While Lydia, AKA Granny, didn't get to travel as much as she would have liked, she had marvelous trips to visit her far flung family throughout the US as well as traveling to Denmark when her grandson Keagan was born then to nearby Norway, to France with Laurie, to Mexico with family and then with a UUSF group, and to Hawaii for her 80th celebration and then again for Paul and Amanda's wedding. Her last few years were spent contentedly in the camaraderie of Brookdale where she had many friends among the residents and staff and loved her charming apartment. Many thanks from her family to Brookdale, Helping Hands, and Kindred at Home.
Lydia is survived by her loving children, R. Kevin Reynolds (Karen McLean); Mark L. Reynolds (Deb); Laura Reynolds Bohn (Roy); Brian W. Reynolds (Shauna Key); grandchildren, Vaughn and Ian Hajra; Paul Reynolds (Amanda); Jenna Oropeza (Joe); Jessie Bohn; Keagan Reynolds (Kirsten); James and Jade Reynolds; great-granddaughter, Presley Reynolds; beloved nieces, DeeDee Wint (Tim); Katie Anderson; extended family, Laurie Jones; Tanya White; and special friends, Dorothy Ballard; Martin Tierney; Barbara West; Marilyn Jensen; Marcia Barr; Mary Langlois; Paula Delair; Ernestine Sgro; Paula and John Straw. Lydia was preceded in death by Wayne; her first grandson, Bryan James Reynolds; her brother, George Clark,Jr.; her sister, Virginia Anderson.
Donations may be made to a cause dear to Lydia, the Food Depot in Santa Fe (thefooddepot.org
).
Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Lydia's life will be planned for a later date.