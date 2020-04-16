Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhea Bertelli. View Sign Service Information The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options 417 E. Rodeo Road Santa Fe , NM 87505 (505)-989-7032 Send Flowers Obituary

RHEA BERTELLI Rhea Bertelli passed away peacefully, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the weakness of her heart, which had been open to the world for 94 years. Rhea dedicated her life to helping people help themselves and sharing her joy of learning, sense of discovery, and love of life. Born and raised in Chicago IL, she earned a Master's Degree in Social Work at Roosevelt University and went on to work in public housing at Cabrini Green. Her professional career spanned more than 5 decades and included work in adult education and gerontology. She was endlessly excited about her work with Bruno Bettelheim, Elizabeth Kubler Ross, and hospice, which opened her up to new perspectives and informed her life decisions. In 1952 Rhea met a dashing young Italian glider pilot and veteran of WWII. A collection of love letters remains as testimony to their yearlong courtship. They married in Italy and returned to Chicago where they raised a close-knit family. After moving to Santa Fe in 2005, to be closer to her family, she continued a life lived large in the Jewish community, arts, museums, and all cultural affairs in which she could immerse herself. An honored matriarch of HaMakom, she was actively involved in many outreach groups. From Chicago, to Italy, to Florida, to Santa Fe, she has many friendships that endure to this day. Rhea is survived by her daughters; Lisa, Marina, and Amy Bertelli of Santa Fe, NM and Estela Roldan of CA; grandchildren, Mia Bertelli, Lilia, and Fabio Pharazyn; and former spouse and friend, Urio Bertelli. A celebration of her extraordinary life will be planned for a later date. Rhea will be interred at Rivera Memorial Gardens. You may honor Rhea by donations to HaMakom, any public radio or PBS station, or museum. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032

