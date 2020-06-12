RICARDO MEDINA Ricardo Medina, 79, resident of Santa Fe, NM passed away on June 7, 2020 due to an illness. He was born on April 25, 1941 in Carlsbad, NM to Felicita Murillo and Gerardo Medina. He married Lorine T. Medina on December 2, 1961 in Carlsbad, NM. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorine T. Medina and son, Richard Medina. He is survived by his daughter, Adel Medina; son, Vicente Medina; sister, Cipriana Cook; sister, Hilaria Valdez; brother, Joe Medina and granddaughter, Kaylee Medina. Ricardo served in the US Navy and was employed by the City of Santa Fe, NM.



