RICHARD A. QUAID Richard A. Quaid passed away on Monday, February 10th, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. Originally born in Memphis, TN, Richard lived across various cities, states and countries during his 64 years on this earth. Known by many throughout his life as an intelligent, innovative, and compassionate man, his legacy truly lives on in the memories of those that had the benefit of knowing him. Richard was a graduate of Memphis State University and worked throughout his life as a real estate developer, banker, and an entrepreneur spanning businesses across several industries. This included various residential/commercial building projects of significant scope, an extensive history of banking/management, opening a mortgage loan origination school, and starting Flag World, Inc, a custom banner and flag store in Orlando, Florida. Richard was a confidant and provider for his family and friends, and strove to enrich the lives of all those he encountered. As a husband and father, Richard's compassion knew no bounds as he constantly sought out the best qualities in all people and experiences that he found himself in. Following the passing of his wife of over 20 years in 2010, Richard continued to experience life to the fullest and sought to live in a manner befitting his wife's memory by traveling, continuing to educate himself, and attending to his remaining family to ensure their continued success. Richard will be laid to rest with his wife at Memphis Park Funeral Home and Cemetery in Memphis, TN. He goes on now to write the next chapter of his story, rejoining his wife Tommy in the next phase of existence. He is survived by his son, Jesse T. Quaid and three brothers; Jerry, Kenneth, and Steven Quaid. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Feb. 28, 2020

