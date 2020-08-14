RICHARD ANTHONY CHAVEZ FEBRUARY 9, 1978 - AUGUST 8, 2020 Richard Anthony Chavez passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Richard was born in Santa Fe, NM on February 9, 1978. He graduated from Capital High School and was athletic and loved to be with friends. He was a long time City of Santa Fe employee and he also worked for the State of New Mexico. Richard always had a smile on his face and was there to help everyone. His favorite colors were black and silver as he was an avid Raiders fan. Richard loved racing and spent much of his time with family and friends taking them to NHRA drag racing and NASCAR events. Richard had a wonderful life and he enjoyed travelling to see Raider games, NASCAR, drag racing, Indy car racing, and concerts. He filled our lives with his purest heart and contagious smile. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather Richard Pacheco, Uncle Joe and Uncle Dominic. He is also proceeded in death by his Grandfather Tony (T.J. Slim) Chavez, Grandmother Molly Chavez, Uncle Jeff and Auntie Pamela. Richard is survived by his children Haylie and Michael Chavez and their mother Bobbie Jean Giles. His beloved fiance Lisa Lujan, son Brandon, his much loved parents Ron and Angela Chavez and brother Brian, his Nana B, Auntie Mary (Richard), Uncle Rick (Ofelia), Patricia (David), along with numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles, extended family, friends and coworkers. Pall Bearers: Mike Miller, Sigfredo Vigil, Aaron Baca, Christopher Sandoval, Pat Lujan, Jerome Rivera, Diego Gonzales, and John Pacheco. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, Santa Fe, NM. Burial will immediately follow at Rosario Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM. Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral home of Santa Fe, NM www.riversidefunerals.com
The family reminds all family and friends celebrating the life of Richard to wear a face mask at the services and follow social distancing protocols. The family would like to thank all family and friends for their love, strength, comfort, prayers, and condolences.