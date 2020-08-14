I don’t even know where to start In expressing my love for bother “Chavstick”! Ron, Angela, Beef, my deepest condolences to you as well as all the family! Sadly I’ll be out of town for the service, but y’all know my prayers are with you. RIP to my true true pal. You only have a few true pals in life. Richard was one of mine! I hope to see you you all soon and celebrate his short life..

Lawrence Smyth

Friend