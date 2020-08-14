1/1
Richard Anthony Chavez
RICHARD ANTHONY CHAVEZ FEBRUARY 9, 1978 - AUGUST 8, 2020 Richard Anthony Chavez passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Richard was born in Santa Fe, NM on February 9, 1978. He graduated from Capital High School and was athletic and loved to be with friends. He was a long time City of Santa Fe employee and he also worked for the State of New Mexico. Richard always had a smile on his face and was there to help everyone. His favorite colors were black and silver as he was an avid Raiders fan. Richard loved racing and spent much of his time with family and friends taking them to NHRA drag racing and NASCAR events. Richard had a wonderful life and he enjoyed travelling to see Raider games, NASCAR, drag racing, Indy car racing, and concerts. He filled our lives with his purest heart and contagious smile. He is proceeded in death by his grandfather Richard Pacheco, Uncle Joe and Uncle Dominic. He is also proceeded in death by his Grandfather Tony (T.J. Slim) Chavez, Grandmother Molly Chavez, Uncle Jeff and Auntie Pamela. Richard is survived by his children Haylie and Michael Chavez and their mother Bobbie Jean Giles. His beloved fiance Lisa Lujan, son Brandon, his much loved parents Ron and Angela Chavez and brother Brian, his Nana B, Auntie Mary (Richard), Uncle Rick (Ofelia), Patricia (David), along with numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles, extended family, friends and coworkers. Pall Bearers: Mike Miller, Sigfredo Vigil, Aaron Baca, Christopher Sandoval, Pat Lujan, Jerome Rivera, Diego Gonzales, and John Pacheco. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, Santa Fe, NM. Burial will immediately follow at Rosario Cemetery, Santa Fe, NM. Arrangements entrusted to Riverside Funeral home of Santa Fe, NM www.riversidefunerals.com The family reminds all family and friends celebrating the life of Richard to wear a face mask at the services and follow social distancing protocols. The family would like to thank all family and friends for their love, strength, comfort, prayers, and condolences.

Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe
3232 Cerrillos Rd
Santa Fe, NM 87507
(505) 395-9150
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 14, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Chavez family. I will always remember his uplifting spirt positive attitude and all the great memories we shared. God Bless
Javier Martinez
Javier Martinez
Friend
August 14, 2020
Ron, Angela and Brian, Richard's children and Lisa. I am so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine what you are going through. Richard was a good friend to Diego. May your hearts be comforted in your time of sorrow.
Magdalene R Montoya
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Ron, Angela & Brian,
We are so heartbroken but blessed to have known Richard. Richard had an infectious smile and a big heart. We pray that God brings you comfort during this difficult time. You are in our daily prays. God Bless you.
Mike and Jackie Padilla
Jackie Padilla
Friend
August 14, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Big Brother Richard. You will be missed.
Dan & Regina
Dan & Regina
Friend
August 14, 2020
I don’t even know where to start In expressing my love for bother “Chavstick”! Ron, Angela, Beef, my deepest condolences to you as well as all the family! Sadly I’ll be out of town for the service, but y’all know my prayers are with you. RIP to my true true pal. You only have a few true pals in life. Richard was one of mine! I hope to see you you all soon and celebrate his short life..
Lawrence Smyth
Friend
