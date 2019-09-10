RICHARD C. COOPER 1942-2019 The heart of the following obituary was written by Richard C. Cooper of Santa Fe, N.M., who died Aug. 20, 2019, from cancer. During his time on earth his life was richly blessed, most especially by family and friends. Born is a small town in Oklahoma, he graduated from the University of Oklahoma before serving his country as an Air Force fighter pilot, including 112 combat missions over North Vietnam and Laos. His military decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with two silver oak leaf clusters and the Vietnamese Service Metal. After service in the military, he attended the Harvard Business School and became an "ad man" in Chicago for 30 years. He is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, his wife, Sharon of Santa Fe, his beloved daughter, Sharon Wootten Cooper, and his spectacular granddaughter, Sophia Wootten Shaffer. In recent years he was proud to have the opportunity to associate with a group of fellow Vietnam veterans and was very grateful for their friendship and support as they all struggled to recover from the physical and psychological wounds remaining from the war. A Mass of the Resurrection will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at The Church of the Holy Faith, 311 E. Palace Ave. In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations in memory of Dick Cooper may be made to the Air Warrior Courage Foundation (AWCF).
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019