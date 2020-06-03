RICHARD CARRILLO Richard Carrillo, 55, our beloved husband, brother, cousin, and friend passed away on May 24, 2020. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Lala Carrillo and his sister Dolores Carrillo. Richard is survived by his loving wife Patricia, sister Diana and husband Leo Flogel, sister Darlene Carrillo, nieces Patricia Carrillo, Marissa Hartman, and Mariah Flogel, nephews Matthew and Michael Fanelli, and many cousins and friends. Richard was also a father figure to Ricky, Zeke, Cherise, and Julio. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1982, worked for the City of Santa Fe for 24 years, and retired at age of 49. He will be remembered by many for his kind heart, generosity, and sense of humor. Richard took delight in sharing stories and making people laugh. He especially enjoyed teasing and joking with children. He was happiest when he had family and friends around him. Richard loved being outdoors whether it be working on a welding project and/or hunting, camping, or fishing with family or friends whom he loved dearly. He was a caring and thoughtful soul who was always available to help family and friends in times of need by providing whatever support was necessary. Richard will NEVER be forgotten. We will love you ALWAYS. He's now in the happy hunting and fishing grounds of heaven. A private service will be held presently, and a public memorial service will be scheduled in the future when conditions allow. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.