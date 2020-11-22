RICHARD DEAN EUSTICE
Richard Dean Eustice, 71, of Albuquerque, NM, died 11/9/2020, after injuries/complications from an automobile accident. Born 12/7/1948, Richard was a caring gentle soul. There will be a noticeable void without him.
Richard leaves behind his daughter, Lauren Eustice (27), three sisters, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and Lauren's mother, Shelley.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made through: gofundme.com/f/Lauren-Eustice-Cremation-fund-for-her-Dad