RICHARD E. ANGELOS Richard E. Angelos passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in Santa Fe, NM. He was a beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend. He was born to Nick S. Angelos, a Greek immigrant, and Marguerite Strout in Las Vegas, NV. He and his older brother, Robert "Sam" Angelos, were raised by an inclusive extended family of relatives. Richard relocated to California where he finished high school; obtained a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Southern California; served in the army; and had a progressive, fulfilling career in water conservation with the California Water Resources Board and Colorado River Board. He is survived by his devoted wife of 31 years, Mary A. Hostak; his previous wife of 25 years, Mary Carolyn Vanderhider Royale; son Mark Angelos (Sharon); daughter Julie Belmonte; and three granddaughters, Malia and Hanna Valentine, and Naomi Wilson. Richard loved gardening and became a Master Gardener of Santa Fe. He volunteered in several community gardens, loved the outdoors, was a water conservationist and planted hundreds of trees. He was always grateful for his loving upbringing and proud of his Greek heritage, remaining close to his relatives both in the USA and abroad. He was very active in the various Greek communities where he lived. He co-founded Kypseli, a Greek dance group, which still thrives in California. He will be remembered as hardworking, loving, kind, gentle and a joy to know. There will be no memorial service. Please plant a tree in his memory. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 3, 2019