RICHARD F. ROMERO Richard F. Romero (aka Navajo Man) of Santa Fe and Cuyamungue, NM, passed away on April 1, 2020 at 12:46 pm from complications due to a traumatic brain injury he suffered on September 25, 2015. He had recently celebrated his 76th birthday. Richard was born on March 16th, 1944 in Santa Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by his mother Lydia Romero; father Manuel Romero; brother Sammy Romero; brother Danny Romero; sister Genova Romero; brothers Donald Romero and Arthur (Tuddy) Romero; sister Gloria Romero-Mendoza; and niece Marcy Mendoza-Ortiz. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Evelyn Ortiz Romero; sons Jon Paul (JP) Romero, Gregory (Greg) J. Romero; grandchildren Xavier (X-man) Romero, Antonio (Little Huey); brother-in law Sam Mendoza and family, Sammy and Berlina Ortiz and family. Richard is survived by many cousins, nephews and nieces, and many family friends. Richard graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1963, after graduation he started his career at the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) in the mailroom and worked his way up the NMDOT career ladder. He retired after 27 years as a Project Development (PDE) Designer. After retirement, he went on to work as a highway designer with AVID Engineering and PB Engineers for many years. Richard also served our country and retired from the National Guard as a Sargent (E6) after 20 years. Richard was a hardworking man, who loved gardening and the building and remodeling of homes. He also enjoyed raising animals, such as cows, pigs, sheep, chickens, and many other pets, especially our Doberman, Bravo. His family and friends were important to him and his two grandsons were the world to him. He loved to watch sports and his football team was the Oakland Raiders (Kenny Stabler's team). He was also part of the famous St. Mike's "Mighty Midgets" with the legendary Nick Pino and Ray Sanchez. He also used to play with the NMDOT basketball league with Larry Delgado, Hector Chavira, Santos Coriz, David Sena, Eddy "Skully" Lopez, and George Herrera. Richard's family wishes to thank everyone for the phone calls and messages that we have received during this difficult time when we cannot visit in person. Due to the current situation, services will be announced at a later date, when we can safely gather to celebrate Richard's memory with his family and friends. The Romero family has entrusted The Rivera Family Funeral Home for the care of Richard as he makes his transition to heaven. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 305 Calle Salazar Espanola, New Mexico 87532

