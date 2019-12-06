RICHARD J. CORDOVA Richard J. Cordova, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his Santa Fe home. He was born December 19, 1943 in Santa Fe the son of Jesse and Cecilia Cordova. He was owner of Casa de Cordova Construction Company, a jack-of-all trades, an avid fisherman, and the greatest consummate host. Richard was a loving family man, and has many friends far and wide. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Brito; son, Corban Cordova, and daughter Talitha Cordova (James); step-children, Vincent Brito (Holli) and Victoria Brito; grandchildren, Mariah, Antonio, Vinny, Michael, Lilly, Cyrus, Giannah, Aiyannah, Josiah, and Xzavier; 3 sisters, Rosalie Rice, Anne Perry (Meredith), and Sue Buck (Bud); sister-in-law, Theresa Cordova; and two brothers, Jesse Phillip Cordova (Veronica) and Steve Cordova (Lynne). A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 am Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Rivera Family Kiva Chapel.. Burial Services are scheduled for 3:00 pm that same day at the Alcalde Cemetery. Rivera Family Funerals and Cremations 417 East Rodeo Rd. Santa Fe, NM 87505 Phone: (505) 989-7032 riverafamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Dec. 8, 2019