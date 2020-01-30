RICHARD J. DAVEY Richard J. Davey, age 70 of Bluewater, New Mexico was born on January 18, 1949 and passed away on January 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife Melinda A. Davey; children, Monique A. Sandoval, Amallia A. Davey, and Amanda N. Davey; son-in-law, Chris Castillo; brothers, Jon Davey, Charles King, and Danny King; sisters, Karen Davey, Kathy Mazzaro, Kristine King; in-laws, Yolanda Archuleta, Reynaldo and Karla Roybal, RoseAnn Sena, Lawrence Sena; grandchildren; Mariah Star, Ace, Floyd Jr. Sandoval, Jr. Jonah, Anjil Babi Dawes, Ronni-Nevaeh, Rikki Griego, and Christopher Castillo; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John G. Davey; mother; Barbara Polli; sister, Maureen Spurlin; father-in-law, David H. Sena; mother-in-law, Alice L. Sena; brothers-in-law, Ray D. Sena, David D. Sena, Robert Archuleta; niece, Stephanie Garcia. A celebration of life to be held later in the spring. Donations are greatly appreciated in place of flowers, and may be sent to: P.O. Box 514, Bluewater, NM 87005.
Published in Santa Fe New Mexican on Jan. 31, 2020